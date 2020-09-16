BHWF September Speaker – Wired to Connect: Why Community Matters

By Ariana Hanley

Members of the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) gathered virtually on Zoom on Tuesday, September 8 for the first forum of the 2020-2021 season. Rosanna Miller of Luxor Hair Studio started the forum off sharing her love for the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Rosanna has been part of the Beacon Hill community for over 7 years and opened Luxor Hair Studio on Charles Street this past February. As a master hair designer/colorist for the past 15 years, her focus is helping her clients look their best. Her adorable hair studio has been the perfect addition to our quaint neighborhood this year.

The keynote speaker, Uzochi Erlingsson, M.D., shared with the audience her inspiring life story of becoming a successful medical doctor. Prior to moving to Beacon Hill with her husband and children, Uzochi spent time studying and working in various parts of the country. Uzochi spent most of her childhood in Nigeria. At age 17, Uzochi’s father, hoping to give his children a better life, suggested their family move to Dubai. This was the first of many moves for Uzochi as she built her career studying and working in Czech Republic, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, and Utah. Although Uzochi spent years in Utah with her husband and children, she did not feel a sense of community within her town. 7 years ago when Uzochi moved to Boston she found the sense of community she was looking for, specifically in Beacon Hill. Uzochi attributes much of her success to the power of community. She feels that the love and kindness of those surrounding you lead one to achievement. As the Founding Partner of Haegrun Holdings and a Science Collaborator at Harvard Medical School, Uzochi has a passion for investing in women and local businesses. Uzochi is a woman of many accomplishments, but her greatest accomplishment is being a mother. Uzochi’s words were a reminder how a welcoming and warm community can make a huge impact on one’s life. Her story and successes were inspiring to us all.

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month, virtually, from 6pm to 8pm (virtual social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp). Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.