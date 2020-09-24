Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Fall HillFest this Sunday!

Mark your calendar for Fall HillFest! This year we are taking the festivities online with

a virtual block party! This event will take place on Sunday, September 27th from 1-4:30pm, followed by a socially distanced after party at the Phillips Street Play Area. We hope you will join us for this fun and unique experience. Please register at www.bhcivic.org.

From 1-2pm, the programming is for children. There will be safety tips and a virtual tour of an emergency vehicle, followed by a virtual pet show! Then there will be an at-home scavenger hunt for the kids to participate in.

The second hour of the event will be a real treat for families! Young-Shin Choi will perform works on violin composed by an African American composer, and Mark Kiefer will give his much anticipated architectural and historical tour of Beacon Hill (virtually this year!). This is a tour you won’t want to miss.

Later, there will be a do-it-yourself scavenger hunt for older children and adults, followed by an informal and socially distanced get-together for neighbors at the Phillips Street Play Area. Masks required.

So don’t forget to sign up at www.bhcivic.org for a fun afternoon. Call the BHCA office at 617-227-1922 with any questions.

Upcoming BHCA meetings and events:

Events Committee; Tuesday, September 29th, 6pm

Young Friends Social; Wednesday, September 30th

Call the BHCA office for more details on these activities.

The BHCA Fall Membership Season is here!

Check your mailbox for our Fall Membership drive materials. Your support of the BHCA is important and helps us to keep you informed about the latest city and state guidelines, as well as the business of the BHCA in community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation. We thank you for your membership!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join online at www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to learn more about how you can get involved in your community.