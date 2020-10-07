Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association now accepting grant applications for projects and programs seeking funding from the Beacon Hill Community Fund

Contact: Patricia Tully

Executive Director

[email protected]

The Beacon Hill Civic Association announces that the Beacon Hill Community Fund (“Community Fund”) will now begin to accept grant applications for the funding of small, community-focused projects and programs for 2020. The Community Fund will be accepting grant applications through November 15, 2020.

This Community Fund will be awarding small grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community through projects and programs for residents involving the arts and education, youth sports and recreation, day care centers,

playgrounds, activities for seniors and persons with special needs and disabilities, community gardens and spaces, affordable housing, social services, and whatever the Board of Directors of the Beacon Hill Civic Association deems appropriate. Last year, the Community Fund gave out $22,500.00 in grants.

According to Rob Whitney, the Chair of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, “we launched the new Beacon Hill Community Fund grant program last year to award small grants each year to deserving applicants to help finance projects and programs to promote and enhance the quality of life in our Beacon Hill and neighboring communities. In this important program, the Beacon Hill Civic Association will be partnering with residents and neighbors on small civic-minded projects throughout our downtown neighborhoods.”

This year, the total amount of small grants that will be awarded from the Community Fund will be $20,000. The process for applying for a grant from the Community Fund can be found at the Beacon Hill Civic Association website – “bhcivic.org”- at the tab “Community Fund” – as well as the grant application rules and timelines. For more information, please contact the Beacon Hill Civic Association at [email protected]

Upcoming BHCA meetings and activities:

Board of Directors Meeting – Monday, October 12 at 7pm

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join online at www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.

Your input on quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you, our neighbors, to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to learn more about how you can get involved in your community.