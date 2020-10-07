Happenings on Charles Street: Luxor Welcomes Familiar Face in Neighborhood to Its Staff

A familiar face in the neighborhood has joined the staff of Luxor Hair Studio on Charles Street.

West Cedar Street resident Jennifer Rose is a Boston native and the newest stylist at the salon, following an extensive career working on both the East and West coasts. Trained at New York City’s TIGI Academy, Rose is also a certified Mater Stylist with Goodwell.

Rosanna Miller, the owner and lead stylist of Luxor Hair Studio at 137 Charles St., poses for the camera sans mask, although her salon maintains a strict “no mask-no entry” policy.

Rosanna Miller, owner and lead stylist of Luxor, was immediately impressed by what she calls Rose’s “amazing skill set.”

“Jennifer believes a cut and color should bring out one’s personality at any age,” Miller said, “and she will collaborate with you to achieve your perfect look.”

And to welcome Rose on board, Luxor is now offering 15-perecnt off any service by her for first-time customers, Miller added.

Since opening Feb. 1, Luxor has offered full-service haircuts and styling for men, women and children, including hair coloring; balayage (a hair-dying technique that incorporates hand-painted highlights); shampoo and blowout, among other services.

The salon was a dream come true for Miller, who worked for nearly seven years as a stylist at Adela’s Hair Studio on Pinckney Street and then spent more than year scouting possible locations before settling on the Charles Street space. She had sunk her life savings into Luxor, but things were beginning to pay off right as the pandemic struck and forced her to temporarily close Luxor.

Business was brisk again, though, when Luxor reopened to a two-week waiting list in mid-May, but in keeping with new public safety guidelines, the salon now must operate at reduced capacity, with no more than one patron and two staff members in house at any given time.

Yet another new precaution Luxor has adopted is a strict “no mask-no entry” policy, which goes for clients, as well as staff members – and one that Rose admits has taken some getting used to since she came on board.

“The salon is getting busier as clientele seems to be more comfortable knowing that salons are safe and are not spreading the virus,” Rose said, “I am so happy to be making people feel good again. I am also looking forward to wearing lipstick again.”

Luxor Hair Studio at 137 Charles St. is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 857-239-9065, email [email protected] or visit luxorhairstudio.com to book an appointment.