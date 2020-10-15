Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

New Bike Lanes to be Built Around the Public Garden near Beacon Hill

This fall, the City of Boston is planning to make changes to walk signals and to create permanent separated bike lanes on streets downtown, including on Beacon Street adjacent to Beacon Hill.

The BHCA Traffic & Parking Committee has stated that the “Beacon Hill Civic Association supports multi-modal transportation solutions and recognizes that the safest and healthiest modes should receive some priority. We are, however, disappointed that the city was so quick to abandon the Connect Boston community process that commenced under a year ago. A public process can amplify overlooked voices and bring about fresh ideas which contribute to a better result.”

The BHCA is renewing our commitment to working closely with the City to improve our access to bike lane planning information and to facilitate community input. Please forward any comments or concerns you might have to [email protected]

To find out more about the City’s proposed changes, visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/connect-downtown, where the most up-to-date information is posted.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

BHCA Tree Committee, Tuesday, October 20th, 5:30pm

BHCA Events Committee, Tuesday, October 20th, 6:00pm

(These meetings are virtual. Please contact the office at [email protected] for joining details.)

Other upcoming BHCA Events

Beacon Hill Civic Association Volunteer Day (in partnership with the Esplanade Association), Tuesday, October 20th at 9am at the Esplanade. Contact the BHCA at [email protected] if you’d like to participate.

Virtual Halloween on the Hill, Friday, October 30th; Children 4:30 – 5:30, Adults 5:30 – 6:30 (This event is virtual. Please contact the office at [email protected] for joining details.)

