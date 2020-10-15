Hill Resident Michelle Vilms Named Top ProAdvisor

Michelle Vilms, CEO of Vilms Consulting and a Beacon Hill resident, has been named a 2020 100 Top ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, an independent news and information source written specifically for the small business advisor to keep up with current technology, trends in the industry and continuing their education.

This list recognizes the leading consultants who have embraced the ProAdvisor program and have leveraged it in order to better serve their clients and grow their own business.

“I am so honored to be recognized in the company of my exceptional peers in the industry,” Vilms said in a press release. “For all of us trying to help businesses grow and succeed using QuickBooks, being named to this list is really meaningful. Thank you to Insightful Accountant for this recognition.”

Insightful Accountant Publisher and Managing Partner, Gary DeHart stated: “This is the seventh year of our ProAdvisor awards. The ProAdvisors who make this list are the best in the business. Any small business would be well-served working with any one of the winners on this list.”