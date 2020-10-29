News

Beacon Hill Garden Club Members and Volunteers Put a Shine to Neighborhood Playgrounds

Beacon Hill Garden Club members led volunteer cleanup-efforts of the Phillips Street and
Myrtle Street playgrounds last weekend. Pictured are, Renee Knilan; Miguel Rosales, co-chair of the Garden Club’s Civic Planting Program; Patrick McDonough; Diana Wylie; and Kathy Judge are seen at the Phillips Street Playground.
Pictured here, Janet Veasey, Garden Club member; Miguel Rosales, co-chair of the Garden Club’s Civic Planting Program; and Kathy Judge at the Myrtle Street Playground.

