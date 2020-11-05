Happenings on Charles Street: December Thieves’ Sister-Store Opens in Former Holiday Boutique Space

Thieves Next Door – the sister establishment to next-door neighbor December Thieves – became the latest addition to Charles Street’s retail landscape after opening Monday, Nov. 2.

Like December Thieves at 51 Charles St., Thieves Next Door, which is located in the retail space formerly occupied by Holiday Boutique at 53 Charles St., will showcases independent and emerging brands from around the world, said Lana Barakat, the proprietor of both businesses. But unlike December Thieves, which focuses primarily on clothing, the new store instead offers different homeware, jewelry, beauty and wellness products, and gifts.

“Favorite new brands include Karen Tinney- fiber and ceramic vases and bowls, Franca NYC’s playful and modern mugs,” Baraket added, “colorful and Paloma Wool, New Mexico based Los Poblanos apothecary, and a wide range of fashion and fine jewelry brands from around the globe.”

As for the new store’s interior, Baraket said: “The aesthetic is light and airy with high ceilings, white-washed brick walls and reclaimed wooden shelving.”

Meanwhile, Thieves Next Door has arrived just in time for the holidays, and will provide bundled gift options and gift-wrapping, as well as ship gifts nationwide.

“A work in progress since February, we are ecstatic to finally open our doors and have this opportunity to breathe new life into the street,” Baraket said. “ It’s a complex time, and we hope that this cheerful store will be a fresh addition for our neighborhood to enjoy.”

Visit both Thieves Next Door and December Thieves at https://decemberthieves.com.