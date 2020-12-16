49 New Trees Planted Along Esplanade

Forty-nine new trees were recently parted along the Esplanade, courtesy of the Esplanade Association.

As part of its L.E.A.F. (Lasting Esplanade Arbor Fund), the nonprofit’s three-person Horticulture Team planted myriad tree species or cultivars, 12 of which are new to the park, including Crabapple, Honeylocust, Sugar Maple, Serviceberry, and Carolina Silverbell.

“During a time when so much of the state was closed, the Esplanade Association’s essential horticulture staff planted the largest number of trees in our organization’s history,” said Michael Nichols, executive director. “A healthy tree canopy is a critical tool in our effort to make the Esplanade both climate resilient and a welcoming habitat for birds and other wildlife.”

All the new trees were planted along the Esplanade in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Recreation while the L.E.A.F. Initiative’s tree diversification efforts intend to bolster the health of the park’s tree canopy against pests and plagues for years to come.