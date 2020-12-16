Bathed in Blue for MGH Fund

Special to the Times

On Dec. 8, the Prudential Tower and Mass General’s Bulfinch building were be bathed in blue to raise awareness of the MGH Fund, which supports lifesaving patient care and research. The MGH Fund was selected by Boston Properties as part of the annual 31 Nights of Light celebration, a holiday tradition created to showcase essential non-profit organizations during the holiday season. According to Britain W. Nicholson, MD, and Senior Vice President of Development, 2020 ceremonies have even greater significance then in years past.

Mass General’s Bulfinch Building.

Britain W. Nicholson, MD, and Senior Vice President of Development (left), Melissa Catone, RN, Pediatric Care (center) and Susan Wilcox, MD, Division Chief of Critical Care (right).

“We encourage the Boston community to reflect on the impact the pandemic continues to have on frontline workers who are the backbone of MGH’s COVID-19 response team,” said Nicholson.

Each night throughout December, Boston Properties will light top of the Prudential Tower a different color to honor partnering nonprofit organizations. Donations in support of the MGH Fund can be made at: https://giving.massgeneral.org/mgh-fund/donate/31-nights-of-lights/.