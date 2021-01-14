Beacon Hill COVID Update

Last week the cumulative COVID-19 positive test rate in Beacon Hill and the surrounding neighborhoods as well as the weekly positive test rate rose slightly.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) last Friday, overall 39,263 Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 4.8 percent of those tested were COVID positive–a 4..3 percent increase from the 4.6 percent two weeks ago.

Last week 3,288 residents were tested and 3.8 were positive–a 5.5 percent increase from the 3.6 reported two Fridays ago.

Citywide, 33,903 residents were tested and 8.9 percent were found to be COVID positive last week.

At a press briefing last week Mayor Martin Walsh reminded residents about extending Boston’s temporary pause on reopening, Last Tuesday the Mayor announced that he would extend the pause on Phase 3 of reopening for at least another three weeks, until January 27.

“This is an effort to slow the spread to protect hospital capacity and avoid a more severe shutdown later on,” said Walsh. “This is not about targeting specific sectors as the cause of viral spread, but instead, an effort to reduce overall activity happening outside people’s homes.”

Boston’s Office of Economic Development has been reaching out to different sectors to let them know about the extensions and answer any questions.

To find a complete list of industries and activities that will remain closed, and those that are allowed to stay open, visit Boston.gov/Reopening.

Walsh said in another three weeks, the City will re-evaluate the situation.

“If the metrics have moved in the right direction we’ll lift these restrictions,” said Walsh. “If the metrics get worse, we’ll have to put in place more restrictions.”

However, he added he is hopeful that he will be able to lift these restrictions, but he is taking a cautious approach and doing what he feels is right for Boston.

The infection rate in Beacon Hill and surrounding neighborhoods increased 8.4 percent in one week according to the latest city statistics.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 349 cases per 10,000 residents, up from 321.9 cases per 10,000 residents.

One hundred fifty-one additional residents became infected with the virus last week and the total number of cases in the area increased from 1,794 cases to 1,945 cases as of last Friday.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 7.3 percent percent last week and went from 42,195 cases to 45,206 confirmed cases in a week. Thirty-five more Boston residents died from the virus and there are now 1,060 total deaths in the city from COVID.