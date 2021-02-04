Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association Historic Documents

The BHCA office at 74 Joy Street has a wealth of archives from its 99-year history. Records show that the first members joined the organization in April 1922, for two dollars per person! The first meeting of the association was held on December 5th, 1922, and by the end of that first year the association had 151 members.

As we approach our centennial year with great excitement, we will be highlighting the neighbors who have served and the important work accomplished by the organization over the years, as well as their connections to other civic causes in Boston. Stay tuned here and sign up for our weekly blast at [email protected]

Join a BHCA Committee!

The Beacon Hill Civic Association has various committees that focus on a targeted range of issues and initiatives aligning with the BHCA’s mission of Community Building, Civic Engagement, and Historic Preservation. Committee chairs are board members who volunteer their time and share their expertise to implement plans that relate to the goals of the organization for the good of our neighborhood. The BHCA encourages interested neighbors to become members of the BHCA and to join any of our Committees that match your interests.

Upcoming Meetings & Special Events

Board of Directors (virtual) – Monday, February 8th, 7pm *

* Email [email protected] for joining instructions.

Become a Member!

If you have yet to become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill for the past 99 years. Most importantly, you join a community of residents, businesses, and volunteers who work to preserve this special neighborhood. Please visit bhcivic.org or call the office at 617-227-1922 to become a member and get involved today!