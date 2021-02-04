Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Wood Receives Degree from Georgia Tech

Beau Wood of Beacon Hill has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Wood was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the Institute’s 259th Commencement exercises December 11-12, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

One of the nation’s leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of Creating the Next: the next idea, the next technology, and the next legion of agile minds well-equipped to imagine and engineer our future. Nearly 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit gatech.edu.