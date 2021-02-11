Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Good Neighbor Spotlight

On any given day you can spot Robert Potter sweeping the sidewalks at the bottom of Garden Street, and picking up and disposing of stray garbage in the vicinity. This isn’t Mr. Potters job – he is a retired executive. This is just an expression of his neighborliness. Mr. Potter is the kind of caring resident that makes Beacon Hill so great! We thank you for being a good neighbor!

Robert Potter at work on Garden Street.

We will be sending out our Annual Appeal later this month. We ask for your generosity as we prepare for our centennial year (1922-2022). We have much to look forward to and are excited and grateful to our members to be reaching this milestone.

Join a BHCA Committee!

The Beacon Hill Civic Association has various committees that focus on a targeted range of issues and initiatives aligning with the BHCA’s mission of Community Building, Civic Engagement, and Historic Preservation. Committee chairs are board members who volunteer their time and share their expertise to implement plans that relate to the goals of the organization for the good of our neighborhood. The BHCA encourages interested neighbors to become members of the BHCA and to join any of our Committees that match your interests and experience.

