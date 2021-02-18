BPL announces morning hours for BPL-To-Go

On Feb. 11, the Boston Public Library announced that its branches will now offer morning hours for BPL To Go services. Starting on February 12, branches will be open on Fridays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., giving patrons more flexibility when picking up and dropping off books, CDs, and DVDs. The new hours will be:

BRANCH LOCATIONS:

•Monday – Thursday: 2PM-6PM

•NEW: Friday: 10 AM-1PM

CENTRAL LIBRARY:

•Monday – Thursday: 10AM-6PM

•Friday & Saturday: 10AM-4PM

BPL To Go allows library card and e-card holders to “order” books, DVDs, and CDs by placing holds via: bpl.org; the BPL To Go app; or by phone at 617-536-5400. Patrons can safely pick up their items and return them using designated bins. Once returned, items are quarantined for 96 hours before returning to the shelves. All patrons are required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing at all times. Patrons are notified when their items are ready for pickup, and items remain on the holds shelf for 14 days.

All Branch locations currently offering BPL To Go services; the Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Codman Square, Connolly, East Boston, Egleston Square, Fields Corner, Grove Hall, Honan-Allston, Jamaica Plain, Lower Mills, Mattapan, North End, Parker Hill, Roxbury, South Boston, South End, Uphams Corner, West End and West Roxbury Branches.

BPL To Go hours at the Central Library in Copley Square remain unaffected.

The library has adjusted BPL To Go hours in an effort to remove barriers to access for patrons who may not be able to visit their branches in the afternoons.

For more information on BPL To Go services visit bpl.org/takeout.