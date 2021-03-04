HUD Awards More Than $92.4 Million to Improve, Preserve Public Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than $92.4 million in funding to Massachusetts public housing authorities to make capital investments in their public housing units.

This funding is part of $2.7 billion in funding awarded nationally to 2,900 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such

as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.

For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing, including providing critical support through the Capital Fund grants announced.

The local recipients include:

•Boston Housing Authority – $30,296,108

•Chelsea Housing Authority – $1,017464

•Revere Housing Authority – $430,125