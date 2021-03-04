Prescott House Recommended to Receive $50,000 CPA Grant from City

The William Hickling Prescott House has been recommended to receive a $50,000 Community Preservation Act grant from the city.

The funds are expected to cover about half of the estimated $100,000 cost to restore and rehabilitate the cornice, pilasters, balcony and fourth-floor facade elements of the historic 1808 building at 55 Beacon St., according to Andrea Sahin, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“It was really wonderful to get this funding, and we’re very happy about it,” Sahin said. “We’ve been very successful with Community Preservation Act fundraising. We have other grants we need to seek, and we will continue to do that to fund this project.”

When the Boston City Council approves this latest round of funding, the City of Boston will have awarded over $92 million to support 198 projects citywide since residents voted to adopt the Community Preservation Act in 2016. While this is the first CPA grant the Prescott House has gotten from the city to date, two of NSCDA-MA’s other properties – the Quincy Homestead and the Martin House Farm – have already received CPA grants from the towns of Quincy and Swansea, respectively, Sahin said.