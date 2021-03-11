Eliot School Welcomes Back 350 Students

This week marks exactly one year since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of Boston Public Schools but the Eliot School in the North End, which serves students and families in Beacon Hill, the North End and Charlesrtown are looking to a brighter future.

Last week the school welcomed back over 350 students in Pre-Kindergarten through Third Grade to the school.

Eliot School Principal Traci Griffith said students, families and faculty shared “magical moments” throughout the week at the school.

“Everyone has been working together to ensure a safe, healthy and most of all joyful reopening,” said Griffith. “As we welcome close to 700 hybrid in person learners during the month of March we challenge ourselves to lead the nation in continuing to be innovative and creative in supporting the social, emotional and academic well being of our students during these unprecedented, challenging times.”

Grades 4-8 are scheduled to return to classrooms next week, starting on Monday; and Grades 9-12 are due to return the week of March 29 if public health data permits. These students will finally join the high-priority students who have been in school since the fall.

Mayor Martin Walsh this week said BPS has comprehensive health and safety measures in place, with social distancing, air filtration, sanitizing, signage, and more. The Mayor said that he was grateful to everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this happen. He said that this is a great example of Boston coming together, getting creative, and doing the right thing for our young people.

Last week the Mayor visited several BPS schools that have welcomed students back for in-person learning. He shared some stories about these visits, and closed with this reflection:

“It makes me very proud that we’re able to bring students back in a smart and safe way,” said Walsh. “This is yet another sign that we’re moving toward recovery, and there are brighter days ahead. We’re all grateful for that. For now, the City continues to monitor the data, promote testing and vaccination, and direct resources where they’re needed the most.”