BHAC Subcommittee Convenes on 83 Mount Vernon St.

A Beacon Hill Architectural Commission subcommittee on 83 Mount Vernon St. met virtually on Wednesday, March 10.

The subcommittee comprising Commissioners Matthew Blumenthal, Alice Richmond and Miguel Rosales was convened during the Feb. 18 Architectural Commission meeting to review an application for 83 Mount Vernon St. – the William Ellery Channing House, which was built in 1835 by American architect Asher Benjamin.

Developer Mark Beaulieu and architect David Freed had proposed extensive work at the rear elevation, including constructing a new fifth-floor dormer; a new roofdeck on the pitch of the roof; a staircase to access a “viewing deck”; and two new windows.

On a motion made by Commissioner Rosales, the subcommittee voted to approve the dormer modification, as well as a 12-by-10 feet roofdeck (which was reduced from the requested 12-by-12-foot structure to minimize visibility) while denying the two new windows and the staircase to the top roof platform, which were deemed “inappropriate” and visible from a public way.

At the front of the property, the applicant agreed to remove its request to install new window shutters, since, after reviewing historic photographs, it was determined that the shutter dogs weren’t likely original to the building.

The applicant will have to return to the Commission to show appropriate window replacements fabricated in wood with true divided muntins, as well as a scaled-down entry light fixture.

Other elements of the application were approved as proposed including replacing a bow-roof in kind; repointing the brick façades, which are visible from public ways; repairing and repainting the front door and side lights; resetting the walkway pavers; and repainting of garden fence along Mount Vernon Street.