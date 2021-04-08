Part One Crime Down 29 Percent

With the first quarter of ’21 on the books, Area A-1 had seen a 29-percent decrease in Part One crime from last year.

According to Boston Police, 390 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown and downtown, between Jan. 1 and April 4 of this year, compared with 549 during the same timeframe in 2020.

One homicide was reported in the district this year as opposed to none last year, while the number of rapes and attempted rapes were down nearly 38 percent as the number fell to five from eight in 2020.

Robberies and attempted robberies dropped almost 18 percent as the number fell to 32 from 39 last year.

Domestic aggravated assaults were up 20 percent as the number climbed from four to five this year, while non-domestic aggravated assaults in contrast were down nearly 16 percent, with 48 incidents this year, compared to 57 in 2020.

Commercial burglaries saw a dramatic 79-percent decline as the number dropped to seven from 31 last year, and residential burglaries were down 23 percent as the number fell to 10 from 13 in 2020.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle saw a nearly 19-percent decrease, with 56 so far in 2021, compared to 69 last year, whereas other larcenies were down around 35 percent as the number fell to 204 from 314 last year.

Auto theft, on the other hand, was up 57 percent, with 22 incidents this year, compared to 14 in 2020.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 25 percent from last year as the number of incidents dropped to 3,081 from 4,120 last year.