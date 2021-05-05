Neighborhood Roundup

Virtual Duckling Day Returns for 2021 Mother’s Day Celebration

For its second year, the annual Mother’s Day parade typically held in Boston’s Public Garden will be happening online. The 2021 Virtual Duckling Day, hosted by the Friends of the Public Garden on Sunday, May 9 at noon, will feature an enhanced interactive program, celebrity readers, and online activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Inspired by the tenacity of Mrs. Mallard from the famous Make Way For Ducklings, the official children’s book of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, everyone is invited to join the Friends for its signature virtual reading beginning at noon, broadcast on the nonprofit’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Friendsofthepublicgarden. The Friends has assembled an all-star cast to share this timeless story, including: First Lady Lauren Baker; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Jeff Kinney, author of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series; and WCVB’s Rhondella Richardson.

Following the reading, the program will continue with engaging and delightful entertainment for the entire family. Karen K and the Jitterbugs will perform their hit song “Get Down” with some special Duckling Day-themed words, and Bonaparte the Magician will perform some Duckling magic. More videos and activities, including a parks-themed coloring book, are available at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2021/04/13/may-09-2021-virtual-duckling-day/.

Send in photos of you, your family, or any ducklings enjoying Duckling Day. Please submit your photos to https://spaces.hightail.com/uplink/fopg with your name and the year (guessing is allowed) and it’ll be include in the Friends’ social media celebration.

Online Program Explores ‘Rival Jewish Dynasties That Helped Create Modern China’

The Vilna Shul, in partnership with the Falmouth Jewish Congregation, the Worcester JCC and Jewish Book Council, presents an online program called “Jonathan Reed Kaufman The Last Kings of Shanghai: The Rival Jewish Dynasties That Helped Create Modern China” on Thursday, May 6, at 2 p.m.

Admission is free; visit https://vilnashul.org/events/event/jonathan-reed-kaufman-the-last-kings-of-shanghai-the-rival-jewish-dynasties-that-helped-create-modern-china to register for the virtual event.

Nichols House Museum’s Annual Meeting

The Nichols House Museum will hold its annual meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, May 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Join the museum for a review of its 2020 – 2021 highlights from an extraordinary year, followed by a final report on the Museum’s Collections Conservation Project. Paul Kreitler, Project Engineer, Landmark Facilities Group, will present a visual tour of the Museum’s new climate control system at this time.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y5eG-JelSq-vuFhECja6EA.

Read the Room Book Club to Discuss Louisa May Alcott

The Nichols House Museum’s Read The Room Book Club will discuss “Work” (1873) by Louisa May Alcott on Wednesday, May 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

This semi-autobiographical story explores the changing experiences and expectations of women’s work within the 19th-century backdrop of the Civil War, industrialization, Transcendentalism and the women’s rights movement.

The Book Club’s discussion will focus on Alcott’s life in parallel to this story, including her residences on Beacon Hill (around the corner from the Nichols House) and comparisons to members of the Gibson and Nichols households, as well as touch on the filming of Greta Gerwig’s 2019 “Little Women” at the Gibson House.

Register for the online event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/read-the-room-book-club-work-by-louisa-may-alcott-tickets-150818246435.

Online Program on Lithuanian, Israeli, American and Jewish Culinary Histories

The Vilna Shul, in partnership with Lithuanian Culture Institute, General Consulate of Lithuania in New York and Embassy of Lithuania in Israel, presents a free online program called “Lithuanian, Israeli, American, Jewish: Which Food Are You?” on Sunday, May 23, at noon.

To register, visit https://vilnashul.org/events/event/lithuanian-israeli-american-jewish-which-food-are-you.

The House Museum Alliance of Hosts Virtual Discussion

The House Museum Alliance of Downtown Boston will host a virtual discussion on “The Evolution of Preservation: from Elitism to Equity” on Thursday, May 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

At this time, Alison Frazee, assistant director of the Boston Preservation Alliance, will consider how historic sites continue to change their practices to be more inclusive, accessible, and intentional so that they can tell the story of everyone’s history through preservation.

Visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thegibsonhouse/items/301563/calendar/2021/05/?flow=468779&full-items=yes to register for the online event.

Hill House 2021 Summer Camp Registration Now Open!

Hill House, Inc. located at 127 Mount Vernon S., has officially opened up Summer Camp registration for 2021 campers.

Now in its 22nd year, Hill House Camps (Kiddie Kamp for 3-5 year olds and Day Camp for 5- to 12-year-olds) feature: weekly Day Camp field trips; Kiddie Kamp onsite adventures; expanded enrichment opportunities; sailing, theatre, sports and film camp options; weekly themes; extended day options for Day Campers; and expanded LIT program for 13- to 15-year-olds.

Visit Hill House’s Summer Camp website (www.hillhouseboston.org/Camps.htm) to learn more about all the fun. For more information on registering, contact Chelsea Evered at 617-227-5838 or [email protected]

Imagine Van Gogh Coming Dec. 21 to SoWa Power Station

“Imagine Van Gogh,” more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, is making its debut in Boston on Dec. 21 at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet, with a limited number of guests allowed in on a timed-entry basis, and it will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Commonwealth.

Tickets start at $33.99 (plus service charges and fees) and are on sale now. For more information, visit www.imagine-vangogh.com.