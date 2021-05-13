Mayor Janey Celebrates Opening of 2021 Boston Swan Boats Season

Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Mayor Kim Janey and her family today joined the Paget family — owners and operators of the Swan Boats — and local residents today to open the popular Boston Swan Boats for the 2021 season at the Boston Public Garden lagoon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swans Boats were not open for the 2020 season.

“As warmer weather comes to Boston, the reopening of the Boston swan boats is a great way to celebrate our recovery from the pandemic, especially after being closed last season,” Mayor Janey noted. “We welcome Bostonians and visitors back to our historic park to enjoy this joyful attraction in keeping with current health guidelines for a safe ride with family and friends.”

Launched in 1877 by Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget, the Swan Boats continue to be owned and operated by the Paget family. Mr. Paget designed the Swan Boats after attending the opera Lohengrin in New York City. At the end of the opera, the hero crosses a river in a boat drawn by a swan.

2021 marks the 144th season for the Swan Boats. The oldest and smallest boat in the fleet just celebrated its 111th season, while the newest was launched in 1993. The swan on today’s boats is made from either copper or fiberglass, depending on the age of the boat. Fully loaded, each Swan Boat weighs three tons and is powered by the driver using a foot-propelled paddle wheel. The Swan Boats are built on oak framed pontoons sheathed in copper just as they were initially constructed in 1877. After being stored in a safe place for the winter, the boats are returned to the Public Garden Lagoon in the spring.

Masks are currently required and passengers will be safely spaced both in line and on the Swan Boats. For more information on hours of operations, ticketing and pricing, please visit the Swan Boats of Boston online at www.swanboats.com, call (617) 522-1966, or email [email protected]