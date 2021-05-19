Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

2021-2022 Beacon Hill Civic Association Board Elected
The Beacon Hill Civic Association held it’s 99th Annual Meeting on Monday, May 17th..
Joseph Bagley, City Archeologist for the City of Boston, was the Keynote Speaker, and he shared a fascinating presentation of impressive archeological finds in wells and privies found on Beacon Hill.
The BHCA Board of Officers and Directors elected for 2021-2022 is as follows:
Officers
Chair – Robert Whitney
President – Meghan Awe
Treasurer – Andrew Kirk
Clerk – Joshua Leffler
Directors
Leslie Adam
Melanie Bertani
Elizabeth Campanella *
Thomas J. Clemens
Edward Fleck *
Hilary Bacon Gabrieli *
Russell Gaudreau
Keeta Gilmore
Katherine Judge
Renee Knilans *
Michelle Lavers
Patrick Lee
Rajan Nanda
Ali Ringenburg
Charlotte B. Thibodeau
Gina Usechek *
Renee Walsh
Eve Waterfall
Colin Zick
* denotes a newly appointed Director
Congratulations to the new Board as we look forward to our 100th year of Neighbors Helping Neighbors!
Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events *
Events Committee – Tuesday, May 25th, 6pm via Zoom*
Young Friends Social – Wednesday, May 26th, 7pm at the Hill Tavern. Space is limited. RSVP to [email protected] by May 19th.
* Email us at [email protected] or call the office (617-227-1922) for joining instructions or additional information.