Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

2021-2022 Beacon Hill Civic Association Board Elected

The Beacon Hill Civic Association held it’s 99th Annual Meeting on Monday, May 17th..

Joseph Bagley, City Archeologist for the City of Boston, was the Keynote Speaker, and he shared a fascinating presentation of impressive archeological finds in wells and privies found on Beacon Hill.

The BHCA Board of Officers and Directors elected for 2021-2022 is as follows:

Officers

Chair – Robert Whitney

President – Meghan Awe

Treasurer – Andrew Kirk

Clerk – Joshua Leffler

Directors

Leslie Adam

Melanie Bertani

Elizabeth Campanella *

Thomas J. Clemens

Edward Fleck *

Hilary Bacon Gabrieli *

Russell Gaudreau

Keeta Gilmore

Katherine Judge

Renee Knilans *

Michelle Lavers

Patrick Lee

Rajan Nanda

Ali Ringenburg

Charlotte B. Thibodeau

Gina Usechek *

Renee Walsh

Eve Waterfall

Colin Zick

* denotes a newly appointed Director

Congratulations to the new Board as we look forward to our 100th year of Neighbors Helping Neighbors!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events *

Events Committee – Tuesday, May 25th, 6pm via Zoom*

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, May 26th, 7pm at the Hill Tavern. Space is limited. RSVP to [email protected] by May 19th.

* Email us at [email protected] or call the office (617-227-1922) for joining instructions or additional information.