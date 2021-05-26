West End Museum Adds Hours

To accommodate increasing attendance, The West End Museum is now opening Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in addition to Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 5 p.m.

“We’re seeing more people coming to the museum, especially interested in our new exhibit on settlement life in the West End,” said Museum Dir. Sebastian Belfanti.

The exhibit, “Learned From Our Neighbors: Stories from the Elizabeth Peabody House,” is a partnership with Simmons University and Boston City Archives.

A team of students created the exhibit from the papers of pioneering social worker and Simmons University alumna, Eva Whiting White. White ran the Peabody House from 1909 to 1944. Opened in 1896, the Peabody House was one of Boston’s first settlement houses for the city’s poor and immigrant population. It offered early childhood education, social services, clubs and more.

The West End Museum is also running several online and in person programs this spring and summer. For more information, visit www.thewestendmuseum.org.