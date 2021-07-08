Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Baylor University Celebrates Graduates

Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River. Among the graduates was Mary Michelle Tubbs of the West End, with degrees in BSN, Nursing and Hankamer School of Business, May 2020

President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the outdoor ceremonies that honored nearly 2,800 spring 2021 Baylor graduates, as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates, whose ceremonies were canceled or held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commencement ceremonies also were the first held outdoors at Baylor since May 27, 1955, when graduation was held in what was then called Baylor Stadium (later renamed Floyd Casey Stadium).

“Amidst all the change in our students’ lives, one thing hasn’t changed. They are all Baylor Bears. They are united by that shared experience, and they have something to celebrate together,” Livingstone said. “It’s a unique time of life, and one worth celebrating our graduates’ hard work and accomplishments to the fullest-even if that celebration was delayed for a year.”

As a national Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 79 master’s programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.

Resident Graduates from William James College

Erica Deshpande of Beacon Hill graduated with a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology from William James College.

Students at William James College train to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services and leadership. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, these professionals are needed now more than ever.

Founded in 1974, William James College is an independent, not-for-profit institution and a leader in educating the next generation of mental health professionals to support the growing and diverse needs of the mental health workforce. Integrating field work with academics, the College prepares students for careers as organizational leaders and behavioral health professionals who are committed to helping the underserved, multicultural populations, children and families, and veterans. William James College alumni can be found making an impact in a variety of settings, including schools, the courts, clinical care facilities, hospitals, the community and the workplace.

Greeley Named to Dean’s List

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Jackson Greeley, class of 2022, from Beacon Hill has achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021.

Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates. Graduate programs are available in select disciplines. Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 9:1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities, and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.

Resident Graduates from Curry College

Curry College is pleased to announce that Cher Ablang of Beacon Hil received a Bachelor of Science degree at Commencement exercises on May 23, 2021.

On a summer-like day, Curry College honored 687 graduates from the Class of 2021 in its 141st Commencement celebration. The ceremony, including Cher Ablang of Boston, who received a Bachelor of Science degree, was live-streamed from the Walter M. Katz field to approximately 2,300 family members, friends, alumni, faculty and staff, among other Curry community members.

The in-person ceremony was especially memorable after a year of gathering restrictions and social distance, and the program celebrated graduates with a number of awards and honors.

Bertram Named to Dean’s List

John Bertram of Beacon Hill, was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2021 Dean’s List. A member of the Class of 2021, Bertram is majoring in History.

Bertram was among more than 1,451 students named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Local Students Who Made the UMass Amherst Dean’s List

Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the spring 2021 semester.

In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.

BOSTON

Anthony Christopher Bordon

Si Hua Cai

Shipeng He

Gordon Edward Jacobs

Nathanael Donald Krulewitch

Penghui Lao

Ana Luisa Padros

Nora Emilie Raftery

Alistaire Rauch

Eve Alexandra Slattery

Kimberly To

Ariana Idalis Vazquez

Jia Hui Yu

Minting Zeng

Evan Zhu

Hannan Graduates from Ithaca College

IParley Hannan of West End graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Integrative Studies.

Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 5,000 students, the college offers more than 100 degree programs in its schools of Business, Communications, Humanities and Sciences, Health Sciences and Human Performance, and Music.

Students, faculty and staff at Ithaca College create an active, inclusive community anchored in a keen desire to make a difference in the local community and the broader world. The college is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly schools in the country, and one of the top 10 colleges in the Northeast.

Ithaca College Students Named to Dean’s List

Ithaca College congratulates students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.

Parley Hannan of West End

Ajan Patel of West End

Emerson College Announces Local 2021 Graduates

Emerson College awarded more than 950 undergraduate degrees and more than 470 graduate degrees for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 2, at Fenway Park in Boston, MA during its 141st commencement exercises, and virtually on Sunday, May 9. The College also honored the Class of 2020 graduates in an additional ceremony at Fenway Park on May 2.

Former President Lee Pelton gave the commencement address at Fenway Park, and Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and alum Stefani Robinson ‘14 delivered the address during the virtual ceremony on May 9. Both ceremonies featured remarks by former President Lee Pelton and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michaele Whelan, student speeches and awards, video montages, and recognition of each graduate.

The following students graduated with their respective degrees:

Robson Trudgill of Wes tEnd – BFA, Media Arts Production

Graham Morphis of West End – BFA, Comedic Arts

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,700 undergraduates and 1,400 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups.

Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals. The College has an active network of 51,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu.