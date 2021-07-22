The Boch Center Announces First Holiday Programming for the 2021 Season

Special to the Times

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage in Boston at the Boch Center Wang Theatre, December 7 – 19, 2021. The Boch Center Wang Theatre continues its tradition as the premiere destination for live holiday entertainment in Boston. Tickets for A Christmas Story, The Musical are now on sale.

“We are excited to announce one of the first pieces of holiday programming this 2021 season with A Christmas Story, The Musical,” said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. “It has been a challenging year for our entire community, and what a great way to look forward to the holidays than with a classic live stage show – we are thrilled to welcome back one of our favorite family holiday productions.”

Expanding on health guidelines required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and City of Boston, the Boch Center has adopted a comprehensive program of health safeguards designed to assure audiences of maximum protection against pathogens including the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Boch Center is the first Massachusetts-based performing arts venue to integrate ActivePure Technology as part of its COVID-19 protection protocols. ActivePure Technology, backed by extensive independent testing, is the fastest-acting, most powerful surface and air disinfecting technology available. The system evolved from the NASA space program and is now used by thousands of schools, hospitals, restaurants, event facilities, businesses, places of worship and residences worldwide. It inactivates up to 99.9 percent of surface and airborne contaminants within minutes or hours of operation (including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, bacteria, mold, fungi and more) without the use of chemicals or ozone.

A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle (“You’ll shoot your eye out kid!”). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A Christmas Story, The Musical, has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.

Hailed by The Associated Press as “a joyous Christmas miracle,” The New York Times writes “I was dazzled. You’d have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face.” A Christmas Story, The Musical premiered on Broadway in 2012 and was a critical and commercial success. The musical was nominated for three TONY Awards® including Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

A Christmas Story, The Musical features a festive and nostalgic holiday themed score by composer/lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (TONY Award for Dear Evan Hansen, OSCAR for La La Land), with a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 holiday film favorite. The tour features direction by Matt Lenz, with casting by Alison Franck. TONY Award® winner Warren Carlyle’s Broadway choreography will be reset for the tour by Jason Sparks. A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL features scenic design by Mike Carnahan, with costume design by Lisa Zinni and lighting design by Charlie Morrison. The hounds will play themselves.

A Christmas Story, The Musical Performance Schedule:

Tuesday- December 7, 2021 7:00pm

Wednesday- December 8, 2021 7:00pm Press Night

Thursday- December 9, 2021 7:00pm

Friday- December 10, 2021 7:00pm

Saturday- December 11, 2021 2:00pm

Saturday- December 11, 2021 7:30pm

Sunday- December 12, 2021 1:00pm

Sunday- December 12, 2021 6:30pm ASL/Open Captioned

Tuesday- December 14, 2021 7:00pm

Wednesday- December 15, 2021 7:00pm

Thursday- December 16, 2021 7:00pm

Friday- December 17, 2021 7:00pm

Saturday- December 18, 2021 2:00pm

Saturday- December 18, 2021 7:30pm

Sunday- December 19, 2021 1:00pm

Sunday- December 19, 2021 6:30pm

A Christmas Story, The Musical is produced by Big League Productions, Inc. Led by President and Executive Producer Daniel Sher, Big League is celebrating its 29th season of producing, general managing and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.bigleague.org.

