Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Planning Underway for the 2021 BHCA Fall HillFest!

This year’s Fall HillFest will take place on Sunday, September 12th, from 12 to 4pm, on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street! It promises to be another fun, family-friendly neighborhood celebration. Plans include the annual participation of our nonprofit members, with kid’s games and information about their missions, as well as live music, the famous dog show, hot dogs, beer, ice cream, and many other surprises. We are grateful once again to Harpoon Brewery for donating to this community event, and to a new sponsor, Ryze Wine. Also thanks to JP Licks and Salt Creek Catering for their participation. Make your plans to come down to Mt. Vernon Street on September 12th and join in the family fun! If you are a Beacon Hill non-profit and would like to participate, please contact Eliza Greenberg at [email protected]

BHCA Affiliates

The Beacon Hill Civic Association, as part of our mission to improve conditions throughout our neighborhood, has affiliate relationships with other organizations sharing these goals. The Cambridge Street Community Development Corporation (CSCDC) is one of those organizations.

The CSCDC comprises representatives of groups interested in advancing Cambridge Street as a vital commercial destination balancing commercial and residential considerations in its re-development and maintenance. Current member organizations include The Beacon Hill Civic Association, MGH, MEEI, Suffolk University and other large scale abutters to the street. By bringing residential, institutional and commercial viewpoints together, the CSCDC provides an interactive forum in which to address issues affecting Cambridge Street. Mr. Ben Colburn is the president of this organization.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Zoning & Licensing Committee -Wednesday, August 4, 7pm via Zoom

Please call the office (617-227-1922) for further details this meeting, and for information about joining the BHCA.