Additional Accommodations for Vehicles With Resident-Parking Stickers to Expire

Effective Sept. 7, vehicles with Boston resident stickers will no longer be allowed to park in metered or two-hour parking spaces, thus ending a practice that the city put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Beginning September 7, 2021, residents with a resident permit sticker will no longer be allowed to park in a metered or two-hour parking space, without having to adhere to the time limit or pay a meter fee, within their specific neighborhood,” Boston Transportation Department spokesperson Eugenia Soiles wrote in an email. “All operations will be back to normal after Labor Day, so we encourage residents to read signs and be mindful of all posted regulations when they are parking in the city.”