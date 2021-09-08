Two Charles St. Businesses Swap Storefronts

Two Charles Street retail businesses played musical chairs last week, as Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill and Tess swapped respective storefronts.

The businesses moved in tandem, said Jennifer Hill, who owns Blackstone’s with her husband, Jim, since in both cases, their former leases expired at the end of August, while their new ones took effect Sept. 1.

For Blackstone’s, the new space at 40 Charles St. offers 1,400 square feet, as opposed to 550 square feet at their former home (and Tess’ new one) at 46 Charles St.

Jennifer and Jim Hill, owners of Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill; neighbor Katie Brewer; Eileen Regis of J. McLaughlin; and neighbor Carole Gunst, outside Blackstone’s new home at 40 Charles St.

The move for Blackstone’s comes a year and half after the store and its sister establishment, KitchenWares by Blackstones, formerly located on Newbury Street, consolidated under one roof at 46 Charles St., so Jim Hill said their newly acquired additional space will provide “more space for their combined lines.”

“With nearly triple the space, we’ll be able to expand our displays,” said Jim Hill. “We can now bring back many lines from KitchenWares and Blackstone’s we had to set aside for lack of space in the old store, as well as bring in several new lines, including a complete assortment of stemware, glassware, cookware, and tableware.”

Another major impetus for Blackstone’s move (and expansion) was the closure of Crate & Barrel on Boylston Street in July, said Jim Hill, as they used to refer customers to that retailer for dishware and other items Blackstone’s didn’t carry. Now, Blackstone’s is expanding their inventory to include those product lines as well.

“We needed to bring in those lines because they’re essential,” said Jim Hill.

Blackstone’s is also looking to expand its fine cutlery selection, according to the Hills, as well as its gift offerings.

Jennifer Hill extended their thanks to friends who pitched in to help Blackstone’s with the move, including Jack Gurnon from Charles Street Supply; Lynn Wolverton from Linens on the Hill; Nina Castellion from ER Butler; Melanie Bertani, a neighbor and Beacon Hill Civic Association board member; Mark Duffield, their former business partner at Blackstone’s ;Jen Gallagher from Cobblestones Boston , a new quick-service restaurant opening soon at 30 Charles St.; and neighbor Carole Gunst.

“We feel this move really underscored what it means to say it takes a village,” said Jennifer Hill.