Wu and Essaibi George to Square Off for Mayor in November Election

In a historic election where four women candidates of color and one male candidate of color all vied for Mayor of Boston, voters on Tuesday have narrowed the field of seven candidates down to two.
On Tuesday, Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George finished in the top two spots and will square off in the November General election. Rounding out the election was Acting Mayor Kim Janey finishing third, Andrea Campbell came in fourth with John Barros rounding out the top spots in fifth place.
“Today, Boston voters turned out on the doors, on the phones, on the streets, and at the polls to make their voices heard,” said Wu Tuesday night. “Given the numbers reported back from precincts across our city, we are certain that our campaign — which was the first to launch in this field, exactly one year ago — will be advancing to the November general election. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
To kick off her general election campaign, Essaibi George told her supporters Tuesday night, “It’ll take all of us to move Boston forward. To bring cleaner air to Chinatown and East Boston. To bring more home ownership opportunities to Roxbury. To keep our small businesses strong in Mattapan, and thoughtful, inclusive growth to Allston. We’ll do it with an equity lens. We’ll do it thoughtfully. We’ll do it together. Nothing is off the table, when we ensure everyone is at the table.”
As of press time, the results of the At-Large field were not yet finalized but based on precincts reporting so far it looks as though Michael Flaherty, Julia Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeune, Erin Murphy, Carla Monteiro, David Halbert, Althea Garrison, and Bridget Nee-Walsh, will advance to the city councilor at-large race in the November election.
City Wide Primary Election Results
Mayor’s Race
ANNISSA ESSAIBI GEORGE
24,186 votes
22.48%
RICHARD A SPAGNUOLO
282 votes
0.26%
ANDREA JOY CAMPBELL
21,221 votes
19.72%
KIM M JANEY
20,946 votes
19.47%
MICHELLE WU
35,888 votes
33.36%
JON SANTIAGO
364 votes
0.34%
ROBERT CAPPUCCI
1,175 votes
1.09%
JOHN F BARROS
3,436votes
3.19%
Write-in 94 votes
0.09%
Total
107,592 votes
100.00%
City Councillor at Large
CARLA B MONTEIRO
18,844 votes
6.84%
ALTHEA GARRISON
16,810 votes
6.10%
BRIDGET M NEE-WALSH
15,118 votes
5.49%
SAID A ABDIKARIM
7,725 votes
2.80%
RUTHZEE LOUIJEUNE
33,425 votes
12.13%
KELLY F BATES
12,735 votes
4.62%
DAVID HALBERT
16,921 votes
6.14%
JULIA MEJIA
38,765 votes
14.07%
ROY A OWENS SR
5,223 votes
1.90%
NICK VANCE
3,943 votes
1.43%
MICHAEL F FLAHERTY
41,299 votes
14.99%
JON M SPILLANE
11,155 votes
4.05%
JAMES REGINALD COLIMON
4,671 votes
1.70%
ERIN J MURPHY
22,835 votes
8.29%
DONNIE DIONICIO PALMER JR
6,823 votes
2.48%
ALEXANDER J GRAY
11,263 votes
4.09%
DOMINGOS DAROSA
7,139 votes
2.59%
Write-in
845 votes
0.31%
Total
275,539 votes
100.00%
(Names in italic will be in
the November General election)