Beacon Hill, Surrounding Neighborhoods COVID Cases Spike Nearly 50 Percent

Last week, citywide the COVID positive test rate neared the 5 percent threshold the CDC and city used during the height of the pandemic last year to begin reconsidering the phased reopening of certain businesses, public spaces and events.

Aside from a citywide mask mandate there has been no cutback on indoor occupancy, in-person learning or other measures to protect against the ragging Delta variant that has caused numerous breakthrough infections for vaccinated people as well as hospitalizing the unvaccinated. In schools across Boston hundreds of students under the age of 12 are unvaccinated and it seems the virus is taking a foothold once again.

While Beacon Hill and the surrounding neighborhood’s positive test rate declined 7 percent between September 6 and September 13 the neighborhood experienced a huge spike last week

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 2,545 Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 3.8 percent were positive. This was a 46 percent increase from the 2.6 percent of residents that tested positive between September 6 and September 13.

Citywide, the weekly positive test rate increased nearly 14 percent last week. According to the BPHC 24,016 residents were tested and 4.1 percent were COVID positive–this was a 13.9 percent increase from the 3.6 percent reported by the BPHC on Sept. 13.

The BPHC data released Monday showed Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 747.2 cases per 10,000 residents–a 2.8 percent increase from the 726.8 cases per 10,000 residents reported on September 13.

In all 114 additional residents have been infected with the virus between September 13 and September 20 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 4,164 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 2.2 percent since Sept. 13 and went from 77,549 cases to 79,393 confirmed cases in a week. There were six additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,418.