D’Ambrosio Announces Senior Staff

“We are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming some of the strongest grassroots political advocates in Massachusetts to the D’Ambrosio team,” said Anthony D’Ambrosio. “They are experienced and committed to our victory.”

Levin-Epstein was the Deputy National Finance Director for Senator Ed Markey, where she helped secure $10M in funding during a highly-contested Senate primary – out-raising the opponent in every quarter in 2020 – through creative in-person and digital fundraising on national, regional, and local levels. She also led creative programming, financial performance, and digital engagement for a portfolio of national events for Senator Jon Ossoff, which helped secure a record-setting $117M raised in the runoff.

Stevens-Goodnight has led teams to victory across the Commonwealth and is a highly sought after field strategist. She has worked on national, statewide and local campaigns, as well as for numerous progressive unions. She will be primarily responsible for voter outreach strategy and grassroots organizing including the campaign Get Out The Vote operations.

McCarthy, a recent college graduate from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, has experience in community networking and mobilization.