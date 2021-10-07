‘Get in the Spirit’ on Beacon Hill: Local Shops and Restaurants Decorate Their Windows and Offer up Seasonal Menus in Support of the Jimmy Fund

Special to the Times

Shop, eat, and stroll all October as Beacon Hill businesses launch their first annual “Get into the Spirit of the Fall Season” to raise funds for one of New England’s most cherished charities, The Jimmy Fund.

Each participating business will be displaying an orange pumpkin to collect funds. Visitors will enjoy beautifully decorated windows and storefronts at local shops and businesses as well as seasonal menus at restaurants. The month-long display of colors and flavors culminates with Beacon Hill’s famous trick-or-treat evening and a Halloween Costume Photo Showdown at 5p.m., prompt.

“Once again our business community has joined together and is definitely “Getting in the Spirit” with nearly 70 businesses supporting the project, which is double the participation in our Spring Eternal effort,” said Event Coordinator, Mark Duffield.

“Wow, that’s great!” said Katherine Bahrawy, Senior Account Director, Event Fundraising-Director at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund. “Such involvement and representation!”

“Beacon Hill has long been a favorite destination in the fall for color peepers, but in recent years Beacon Hill has increasingly become the place to be on Halloween in Boston. Strolling through the historic streets is delightfully spooky as neighbors try to outdo one another with Halloween and autumnal décor,” said Jennifer Hill, co-owner of Blackstone’s. Hill and her former business partner Mark Duffield have embraced this holiday for over 15 years, filling the store with creepy spiders, big black bats, the “undead” mannequins and costumes of all types. “Now we have decided to expand our love of Halloween to include all the flavors and colors of autumn,” added Hill.

Restaurants like 75 Chestnut are making their seasonal statement with a nod to Oktoberfest. “Our menu will include delicious Oktoberfest dishes like imported bratwurst and knockwurst with our Bavarian potato salad and caramelized onions,” said president and CEO Markus Ripperger.

Babak Bina, owner of Bin 26 Enoteca, said “the autumnal food and beverage menus this season feature New England’s best. We will utilize wines that help us ease into slightly colder weather with flavors that pair naturally with more savory and comfort filling food like pumpkin stuffed ravioli with sage and burnt butter. On the cordial side of things, we’re digging into the classics, with a practical and fresh twist where it makes sense,” added Bina.

The month-long fundraising efforts conclude with Halloween on the Hill with streets closed down for trick-or-treating. The business community will top off the month on Halloween by also “Getting in the Spirit” with a Halloween Costume Photo Showdown at 5 p.m., prompt, at the intersection of Charles and Mount Vernon streets. Anyone interested in being part of this newsworthy photo is welcome, but masks are required to be included.