‘Get in the Spirit for the Jimmy Fund’ Campaign Gets Underway

By Mary Jo Rufo

The Beacon Hill Business Community is going above and beyond for the month of October to raise funds for a very cherished charity – The Jimmy Fund.

The already-busy 67 Beacon Hill businesses have stepped up and pledged to raise $100 each for the Jimmy Fund this month. For the last two weeks and for the remainder of the month, they have been working as one unit to reach their common goal. To assist in fundraising, each store was provided a plastic pumpkin to hold their funds, which were generously donated for the campaign. In addition, the Jimmy Fund sent banners and flyers for each store, to display and educate customers on where their donation to the Jimmy Fund goes (learn more about The Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber.org).

Lindsay Perrelli of The Happy Journey at 73 Charles St.

In participating stores, you will see a fabulous and festive flyer, which is supposed to attract the attention of passersby and raise awareness of this fundraising campaign. The goal of this campaign is to raise money for the Jimmy Fund, but in doing so it has brought together store owners, residents, customers, and visitors, who are all contributing to the cause.

Representatives from the Jimmy fund have already expressed their sincerest gratitude to the business community for their amazing efforts.

In the spirit of the generous season, businesses have rolled out the red, or in this case orange, carpet for visitors and customers. Stores are sprucing up windows, restaurants are offering special seasonal menus, and everyone is getting in the spirit together.

Beacon Hill is quickly becoming an October Wonderland with spooky windows, cheery faces, and the colorful campaign flyer displayed in many windows down Charles Street and beyond. It seems the crisp air and colorful windows are bringing in the generosity, because in this brief time some businesses have already reached their $100 goal.

Continuing the festive fun, dozens of businesses and their staff will be meeting at the corner of Charles and Pinkney streets on Oct. 31 for a Beacon Hill Hobgoblin Halloween photo. The time of the photo is still TBD, so please stay tuned.

Whether you are in full costume or only a mask, everyone is welcome to join in for this community photo shoot. If you would like to join in on these October festivities, it is not too late to join in on the fun and fundraising. There is always room for more pumpkins in the patch.