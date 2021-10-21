Beacon Hill, Surrounding Area’s COVID Cases Increase

After dropping for two weeks in a row Beacon Hill and the surrounding area’s COVID weekly positive test rate increased last week.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 2,358 Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 2.3 percent were positive. This was a 64 percent increase from the 1.4 percent of residents that tested positive between October 4 and October 11.

Citywide the weekly positive test rate also increased last week. According to the BPHC 23,759 residents were tested and 2.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 4 percent increase from the 2.5 percent reported by the BPHC on October 11.

Fifty-four additional residents have been infected with the virus between October 11 and October 18 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 4,387 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1 percent since October 11 and went from 81,378 cases to 82,255 confirmed cases in a week. There were nine additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,444.