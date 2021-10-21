Hidden Art Gallery Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

The Hidden Art Gallery at 25 Myrtle St. has functioned as a pop-up art gallery, showing artworks throughout the City of Boston, and exhibiting works of award-winning artist, Patrick Anderson, joined by local Boston guest artists and works of Zoe Arguello.

November 2011 was the start of the Hidden Art Gallery. Open Saturdays and day a week from noon to 4 p.m. and all weekends during the holidays, November through December. It’s a perfect time to see the artworks, acknowledge some of the historic landmarks and cityscape paintings of Boston, Beacon Hill and the opportunity to buy pieces of works directly from the artists, just in time for Christmas shopping.

The gallery, which has a huge art collection, one-of-a-kind originals for everyone, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and will be exhibiting brand new collection of works, alongside artworks of local artists. The gallery knows people would love the paintings and wants them to explore the gallery in person or on-line. Gift certificates are available, or shop online at affordable prices for your convenience at www.thehiddenartgallery.com