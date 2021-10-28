Beacon Hill, Surrounding Area’s COVID Cases Remain the Same

After increasing two weeks ago the Beacon Hill and the surrounding area’s COVID weekly positive test rate remained the same last week.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 2,319 Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 2.3 percent were positive. This was the same percentage reported by the BPHC between October 11 and October 18.

The citywide weekly positive test rate decreased last week. According to the BPHC 23,877 residents were tested and 2.3 percent were COVID positive–this was a 11.5 percent decrease from the 2.6 percent reported by the BPHC on October 18.

Fifty-three additional residents have been infected with the virus between October 18 and October 25 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 4,440 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.9 percent since October 18 and went from 82,255 cases to 82,996 confirmed cases in a week. There were six additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,450.