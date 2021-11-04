Beacon Hill Teen Launches Bra/Underwear Donation Drive for Homeless and Disadvantaged Girls

Special to the Times

Holly Sullivan, a senior at Boston Latin School, as well as a Beacon Hill resident, is organizing a bra and underwear donation drive to support Dignity Matters with her volleyball team.

Uwila Warrior, an intimate apparel store located at 15 Charles St. is partnering with them to serve as a drop off spot for donations in Beacon Hill.

Dignity Matters is a non-profit that collects, purchases and supplies feminine hygiene products, bras and underwear to women and girls who are homeless or disadvantaged, in order to help them stay healthy, regain self-confidence, and live with basic dignity. Although the team is hosting a bra/underwear drive until Nov. 12, all listed donations are accepted past that date. The most requested items are larger sizes.

Contact Holly Sullivan at [email protected] for more information. An Amazon wishlist has also been created, and will ship directly to her to collect for the drive at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1VQSSL4JN790P?ref_=wl_share.