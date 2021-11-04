‘Get in the Spirit’ celebrates a successful finish

Special to the Times

Last Sunday on Halloween at 1p.m. at the corner of Charles and Pinckney streets, 35 business owners came together for a group photo to celebrate a glorious and successful close to their “Get in the Spirit” campaign.

The month-long effort that included 65 total businesses was to raise needed funds for The Jimmy Fund. The total amount of money raised was around $17,000, which surprised and delighted everyone.

Diane Agoun Photo

Thirty-five business owners came together for a group photo to celebrate a glorious and successful close to

their “Get in the Spirit” campaign.

On hand for the group photo and to accept the funds was The Jimmy Fund Representative, Sarah Eldredge, event fundraising officer for Dana Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund.

“Thank you so much to all the great businesses of Beacon Hill. It was so nice to meet everyone in person and be able to let them know what their generosity means to so many children and adults with cancer,” said Eldredge.”[What you raised for our organization] is so impressive, and you should all be so proud. We are very grateful for all the hard work, dedication and sacrifice and your generosity will go a long way in helping those in critical need.”

Mark Duffield, “Get in the Spirit” event coordinator, said, “It never ceases to amaze me that after nearly two years of individual setbacks, ever changing Covid-19 restrictions, downturns in the economy, and financial challenges of every stripe and variety this business community of ours, supported by local residents can rise phoenix like and still be capable of great and noble endeavors such as ‘Get in the Spirit”’ has so wonderfully demonstrated. On behalf of my Co-Event Coordinator, Mary Jo Rufo, we extend our heartfelt admiration and gratitude to all who participated in this great effort.”