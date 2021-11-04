Michelle Wu is Elected the New Mayor

In a historic election where two female candidates of color squared off for the first time for the Boston Mayoral seat, Michelle Wu edged out Anissa Essaibi George during Tuesday’s election to become the first woman elected Mayor in Boston’s history.

The unofficial results citywide had Wu receiving 91,239 votes to Essaibi George’s 50,879 votes.

With all Beacon Hill’s four precincts reporting Wu received 944 votes and won all precincts here. Essaibi George received 563 votes from Beacon Hill residents.

“So one of my sons asked me the other night if boys can be elected mayor in Boston,” said Wu of her historic win at Tuesday night’s victory party in the South End. “They have been and they will again someday, but not tonight. On this day, Boston elected your mom because from every corner of our city, Boston has spoken. We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone. We’re ready to be a Boston that doesn’t push people out, but welcomes all who call our city home. We’re ready to be a Boston where all can afford to stay and to thrive. And yes, Boston is ready to become a Green New Deal city.”

Michelle Wu

Wu said her campaign was a continuation of Boston’s historic activism and community, and showed residents what’s possible when Bostonians push for what they deserve.

“And what we deserve is a Boston where all of us are seen, heard, treasured, and valued — a Boston for everyone,” she said. “We’re ready for every child to go to a school connected to the full resources of our communities and their full potential, for every resident from the Forbes Building to Georgetown Homes to be protected from soaring rents and displacement; for a thriving Boston business community grounded in a thriving Black business community; for every Bostonian experiencing homelessness, mental health, substance use at Mass. Ave and Melnea Cass Boulevard and across our city and beyond to have dignity, treatment, and housing.

She added, “We are ready for every Bostonian to know that we don’t have to choose between generational change and keeping the streetlights on; between tackling big problems with bold solutions and filling our potholes; to make change at scale and at street level. We need, we deserve, both. All of this is possible. …These things are possible. And today, the voters of Boston said all these things are possible, too. I want to be clear: It wasn’t my vision on the ballot. It was ours, together. Over 10 years in City Hall, and in every neighborhood, connecting with all of our residents I’ve seen and experienced just how big an impact local government makes in people’s lives. And I’ll never stop fighting to make our systems work for all of us.”

In Tuesday’s At-Large race incumbent City Councilors Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia retained their seats and will be joined on the council by newcomers Ruthzee Louijeune and Erin Murphy.

Citywide, Flaherty topped the At-Large ticket with 62,242 votes followed by Mejia who received 61,709 votes. Louijeune finished third with 54,601 votes and Murphy rounded out the field with 42,841.

In Beacon Hill, Flaherty was the top vote getter here with 633 votes followed by Mejia who received 628 votes. Louijeune finished third among Beacon Hill voters with 564 votes with Dave Halbert finishing fourth with 513. Halbert did not make it into one of the top four spots citywide and finished just behind Murphy with 42,516 votes overall.