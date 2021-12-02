Hanukkah A Cappella Concert at Vilna Shul

Three a cappella groups from area colleges will return to the stage for their first community concert in nearly two years, a “Community-Wide Hanukkah A Cappella Concert,” on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. at The Vilna Shul, 18 Phillips St.

The concert will feature Manginah, Brandeis University’s premier Jewish a cappella group; Shir Appeal, Tufts University’s only mixed-gender Jewish a cappella group; and Distilled Harmony, an all-gender a cappella groups from Northeastern University, as well as guest performances by local middle and high school students. The Vilna is co-sponsoring this event with many Jewish Day Schools and the University Hillels in the Greater Boston area.

The concert will be safe and accessible to all. All performers are vaccinated and will perform masked. Per the city’s mask mandate, all guests must be masked for the event as well.

This program is “by and for the Boston Jewish community and their loved ones,” according to The Vilna, which college students, young professionals, and families of all ages are welcome to attend.

Tickets cost $5 for students, $10 for adults, and $20 for families, and are available at https://vilnashul.org/events/event/hanukkah-acapella-concert.