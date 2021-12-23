Young Friends Hold Third Annual Winter Party at 8 Park St.

Special to the Times

The Young Friends Third Annual Winter Party on Friday, Dec.10, was an extraordinarily festive night at 8 Park St. Just over 100 people came out to support the parks and celebrate the holidays, seeing old Friends and meeting new ones for the first time in two years. Friends Board chair, Leslie Adam, welcomed everyone: “Thank you all for your wonderful commitment to caring for these special parks that have been so important to us all, especially during the pandemic. Thank you to the Young Friends for organizing this great party. “You are starting to see the impact of our 50th anniversary capital campaign in the parks – I hope you all had the chance to experience our temporary art installation on the common – ‘What Do We Have In Common?’ And I hope you noticed the latest statue lighting on the mall – the Patrick Collins Memorial was lit this fall! Work has begun on the statue of Domingo Sarmiento as well, all thanks to community support. You all know how important these three parks are to the health of our growing city. They are enjoyed by over 7 million people each year, and are truly the heart of Boston. We all love these parks and I know if we continue to work together, we will make the parks more beautiful and accessible for everyone, today and for future generations. Thank you for caring and investing in the future of the three parks. Stay tuned, we are going to have a fabulous year!” There were fabulous raffle prizes from generous organizations and local businesses. Fun was had by all! All the attendees were certified vaccinated.