Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Happy 2022 to Our Members and Beacon Hill Neighbors!

Please note the following:

1. Undecorating happens this weekend!

We will be undecorating this Saturday and Sunday, January 8th and 9th. We would ask that you undecorate the poles you decorated if possible, or the poles near your home. If you have access to a ladder, please let us know. We’d like to use this opportunity to remove all of the out-of-date permits off of the poles, as well as old tape and tie wraps. We have clippers in the BHCA office that you are welcome to borrow to do this.

In years past, we have loaded 8-10 garlands, bows and all, into black contractor bags, which we can also provide at the BHCA office. Once those bags are full, tie up the bag and attach one of the red bows to the top. This will let the city trash collectors know that they are the garlands we have taken down and not personal trash left out at the wrong time and place.

Please contact the office if you have any questions.

2. Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. If you have called our office for assistance with an issue, you will know that we are a valuable resource for our neighbors. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Most importantly, you join a community of residents and businesses who want to preserve this special neighborhood. Please visit bhcivic.org or call the office to become a member.

3. Contractor Parking

We have heard from many neighbors about their continuing concerns about contractors working on the Hill inappropriately taking up many resident parking spaces for long periods of time. We are working with the city to tackle this ongoing and long-standing problem.

Now that the renewal of parking permits by the BHCA office has become an online process only, we are dealing with parking spaces abuses by contractors on a case-by-case basis and are visiting problem areas to speak with the owners or their contractors directly and in person, and working with the city on enforcement as well. As always, we depend on you to inform us of any abuse you are seeing so that we can address it. Thank you for helping us bridge the gap between owners who need to get work done and residents who are entitled to on street parking.

4. BOS:311

311 is an easy to remember telephone number that will connect you with the City’s Constituent Service Center. The center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. It is the best way to report an issue that the City should resolve.

311 provides access to all non-emergency City services. You can call 311 from any telephone, or you can call directly to 617-635-4500. You can also connect with 311 by downloading the mobile app, or by submitting a request or concern online at https://www.cityofboston.gov/311/. The mobile app allows you to easily send a photo of the problem you are reporting. You can even Tweet @BOS311.

We recommend that our neighbors use this service whenever they have a question or concern to which the City can respond.

5. Upcoming BHCA Events:

January Board of Directors Meeting – Monday, January 10, 2022, by Zoom

Members of the public are welcome to attend our board meetings. If you are interested in attending this month’s Zoom meeting, please email us at [email protected], with your contact information.

*Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.