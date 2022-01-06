First Suffolk & Middlesex General Election Set for Tuesday, January 11

On Tuesday, January 11 Beacon Hill voters are reminded to head to the polls during the First Suffolk & Middlesex Special Election General Election and cast their ballots for state senator.

District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards, who won the state primary against Revere’s Anthony D’Ambrosio on December 14, will be alone on the ballot as there is no Republican challenger.

The election to fill the seat vacated by Joseph Boncore will take place in the Boston neighborhoods of Beacon Hill, East Boston, the North End, Chinatown, Bay Village, the South End as well as Revere, Winthrop and Cambridgeport.

Where to Vote in Beacon Hill

The following are the polling locations broken down in order of Precincts. All Beacon Hill polling locations will be open between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11. Ballots will be available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese. Language assistance will be available on Election Day by translators at polling locations or by contacting the Election Department’s translation phone bank.

Please note, voting will be traditional, in-person on Election Day and by excused Absentee Ballot only. Voters had until Wednesday, January 5, at 5 p.m. to apply for an Absentee Ballot.

Ward 5, Precinct 3, State House – 24 Beacon St. Vote in Hearing Room B1 in the basement. Voter entrance on Bowdoin Street through Ashburton Park, Door # 16.

Ward 5, Precinct 4, West End Library – 151 Cambridge St. Vote in the community room.

Ward 5, Precinct 5, Hill House Community Center – 127 Mount Vernon St. Vote in the community room inside fire doors.