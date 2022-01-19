DA Kevin Hayden Fills Out Executive Team

District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden has announced the appointment of two seasoned attorneys and dedicated public servants to his executive team. Padraic P. Lydon will be Hayden’s Chief of Staff and Erika P. Reis will be General Counsel for the Office.

“A commitment to public service is central to this Office and Padraic Lydon and Erika Reis each hold that same commitment. I’m grateful to have them join the incredible team and talented group of professionals that is already in place. Together, we are working to build safer communities and a more equitable criminal legal system,” DA Hayden said. “Transitions are always a challenge, but these challenges have not disrupted the important work of this office. We continue to provide trauma-informed services to those impacted by crime, to engage with the community and to ensure that those who inflict harm through criminal acts are held accountable.”

Lydon and Reis are both residents of Suffolk County.

Lydon served as an assistant district attorney in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office from 1996 to 1999, with assignments in the Central Division of the Boston Municipal Court, supervising attorney of the East Boston Division of the Boston Municipal Court and in the Office’s Juvenile Unit. He went on to serve as senior legal analyst for Avista Energy Corporation and as a litigation attorney at the firm Branca, Powell & Joyce, P.C. He has worked for the City of Boston Retirement Board since 2012, first as Operations Officer before being named General Counsel in 2014.

Reis began her career as an assistant district attorney in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2011. She went on to serve as deputy general counsel for the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General before joining the City of Boston’s Law Department as assistant corporation counsel in 2012. She briefly left the position to serve as in-house counsel for Eversource Energy before returning to public service as the City of Boston Law Department’s senior assistant corporation counsel – a position she has held since 2017. She has been an active volunteer throughout her career, serving as a domestic violence advocate for SafeLink since 2008.

“One week ago, I had the honor of being appointed as the top law enforcement official in Suffolk County, allowing me to return home to the office where I launched my career. Today, I am excited that two exceptional attorneys will also be coming home to this office. Both possess a depth of leadership experience, legal acumen and a desire to serve our communities. They join a team of more than 260 exceptional attorneys, victim witness advocates, civilian investigators and support staff dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” DA Hayden said.

In announcing the appointments to employees, DA Hayden extended his deep appreciation to General Counsel Donna Patalano and Chief of Staff Amanda Teo, who will remain with the office through January 28th to ensure a smooth transition. Both previously served as assistant district attorneys in SCDAO’s Appeals Unit and have dedicated their careers to public service. They decided to pursue other opportunities rather than stay with the Office in different capacities.

DA Hayden earlier this week named attorney Kevin R. Mullen as his First Assistant DA, a position that was vacant when he was appointed.

“In bringing together this exceptional leadership team, I hope to show the Suffolk County community that there will be no disruption in the services available through the office I lead. We will continue to provide the highest level of service to those impacted by crime and trauma, to work with our partners in law enforcement and the community and to create a more equitable criminal legal system,” DA Hayden said.