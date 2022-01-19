Exploring the Roots of the Boston Massacre

Matthew Wilding of Boston’s Revolutionary Spaces will lead a virtual tour exploring the complicated history of the Boston Massacre at a program sponsored by the Beacon Hill Village on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Entitled Massacre & Memory, the tour includes visual ‘stops’ at familiar historic sites in the surprisingly small geography of colonial Boston and its central civic buildings, such as the Old State House, the Old South Meeting House, and Faneuil Hall. Wilding will look into the conversations and discourse that took place within the small community to uncover the roots of the conflict that escalated into a deadly riot leaving five people dead and a city changed.

Wilding is director of Visitor Experience & Content Development at Revolutionary Spaces, a nonprofit that connects people to the history and continuing practice of democracy through the interwoven stories of Boston’s Old State House and the Old South Meeting House. In this position, he oversees the development and implementation of educational and general visitor experiences for audiences of all ages.

Prior to arriving at Revolutionary Spaces, he served as director of the Visitor Experience & Program Development at the Edward Kennedy Institute for the US Senate. He studied history at Suffolk University and UMass-Boston and has also held director-level positions at the Freedom Trail Foundation, Cambridge Historical Tours, and Peabody Essex Museum.

This virtual program, which begins at 5:30 pm, is presented with support from Cambridge Trust as part of Beacon Hill Village’s ‘Conversations With…’ series. Registration is required online in advance at beaconhillvillage.org or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a Zoom invitation in advance of the program, which is free and open to the public.