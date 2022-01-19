The Massachusetts Gaming Commission Releases December 2021 Gross Gaming Revenue

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported today that the month of December 2021 at Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $96 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49% of GGR. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to Local Aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed on 25% of GGR; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $971 million in total taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

View comprehensive revenue reports for each gaming licensee here. MGC issues monthly revenue reports on the 15th of each month or next business day.