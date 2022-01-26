Neighborhood Roundup

Beacon Hill Village Presents Conversations with Imari Paris Jeffries of King Boston

Save Wednesday, February 2, at 5:30 p.m. for a zoom presentation by the executive director of the organization that is behind the creation of “The Embrace,” the 22-foot sculpture honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King to be installed on Boston Common on Martin Luther King Day in 2023.

Imari Paris Jeffries will discuss his vision for King Boston, the influence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and what is is like to lead a new nonprofit during a pandemic. He will also explain how this memorial came about and inform participants of the other work King Boston is engaged in. For example, this affiliate of the Boston Foundation is developing a 25,000 square foot research-oriented Center for Economic Justic in Roxbury, as well as Embrace Ideas, a weeklong festival that will engage Bostonians in anti-racist discourse through the arts and humanities.

This virtual program is free and open to the public. It is presented with support from Cambridge Trust as part of Beacon Hill Village’s Conversations With… series. Registration is required online in advance at BeaconHillVillage.org or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive the Zoom invitation information in advance of the program.

Intercambio de Conversación Español – English para Mujeres. Gratis.

Invitamos a mujeres que hablen español y que estén interesadas en mejorar su inglés (English, nivel intermedio) a participar en un Intercambio de Conversación.

Aprendemos de forma relajada, conversando con angloparlantes que quieren mejorar su español. Juntas podemos explorar nuestras diferentes culturas. Patrocinado por el Centro de Mujeres de Cambridge.

Todos los miércoles de 1 a 2:30pm a través de Zoom. Para más información y el enlace de Zoom, pueden contactarnos a [email protected]