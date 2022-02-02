Beacon Hill Women’s Forum Welcomes Natalie Rekstad to Its February Meeting

By Ariana Hanley

Happy winter, Beacon Hill!

Are you looking to connect with your neighbors and friends and get inspired on a chilly night in Beacon Hill? If so, be sure to register for our February Forum featuring Natalie Rekstad. Our February Forum will be held virtually via Zoom on February 8. As the Founder and CEO of Black Fox Philanthropy, B Corp, a leading fundraising strategy firm serving global NGOs, and an award-winning children’s book author, Natalie will inspire us all as she shares her journey through a purpose-driven life and career.

Be sure to register online at www.beaconhillwomensforum.org. A Zoom link will be provided upon Registration to the event. We look forward to seeing each and every one of our friendly neighbors and hearing from Natalie!

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month from 6pm to 8pm at The Hampshire House (6pm cocktail/social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp). Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.