Myrtle St. Bike Decorating Event Asks for a Charles Street Bike Lane

On Sunday, January 23, the Beacon Hill bike community threw a bike decorating party for local children. Attendees were provided with free bike decorations and hot chocolate. The event was in support of the Beacon Hill bike community’s campaign to get a two-way protected bike lane on Charles St in Beacon Hill.

“I liked getting to decorate my bike while I played with my friends” said 6-year-old Gram, a Hancock Street resident. “It was great to see so many neighbors and friends come out to support bike safety. I hope we get a bike lane so I can take my kids for a bike ride down Charles Street soon!” says Kalli, Gram’s mother and a Hancock Street homeowner.

Over 120 Beacon Hill residents have signed a petition asking the city to move forward with a two-way protected bike lane on Charles St. Many of the businesses on Charles St have signed on as well, including Beacon Hill Chocolates, J Grady Home, Kured, and Gus & Ruby Letterpress. Since the Beacon Hill Civic Association has not yet facilitated public discussion among residents of a Charles St bike lane, many of these residents are asking the BHCA to hold a publically accessible meeting for residents to discuss a Charles St bike lane as soon as possible.

Beacon Hill residents can join the more than 120 of their neighbors who have signed on in support of this bike lane by going to bostoncyclistsunion.org/charles.